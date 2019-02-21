21 Feb 2019

Sudan Humanitarian Bulletin Issue 01 | 24 December 2018 – 27 January 2019

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 27 Jan 2019
HIGHLIGHTS

• About 2,200 people arrive in Otash IDP camp from East Jebel Marra locality and are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

• Sudan hosts the largest number of refugees from South Sudan in the region, while 2018 sees the lowest rate of South Sudanese refugee arrivals into the country since 2013.

• Over 1,000 Ethiopian nationals arrive in Sudan following renewed inter-communal violence in western Ethiopia.

• More than 1 million people will be in emergency (IPC Phase 4) levels of food insecurity between January and March 2019 – IPC.

About 2,200 new IDPs arrive in Otash IDP camp from East Jebel Marra, South Darfur

An estimated 2,200 people (about 440 families) arrived in Otash internally displaced persons (IDP) camp near Nyala town, South Darfur, between 13 December 2018 and 7 January 2019 from East Jebel Marra locality, according to the government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The displaced people had initially fled their homes in Gubu, Saboon Elfagor and Kawara villages to caves near Erri, Krobandra, Reimo and Kidila villages following fighting between the Sudan Liberation Army – Abdel Wahid (SLA-AW) and government forces between May and June 2018. They have had no access to shelter, water, food, health or security services. Their arrival to Otash IDP camp is their second displacement. The newly displaced people have informed humanitarian partners about these details after their arrival in the camp as they were not previously accessible when they were initially displaced in mountainous villages.

The new arrivals said that they had consumed most of their food stocks and assets. With the current economic situation and increase in prices they are in dire need of humanitarian assistance. Safety and protection are another of their main concerns. They travelled at night due to security concerns on the road from East Jebel Marra locality to Otash IDP camp. At the camp they would be able to access women protection networks and services through the women’s centre in the camp.

There was a joint Government-UN-INGO mission to Otash IDP camp to assess the needs of the new IDPs on 15 January. As part of the recommendations of the joint mission, on 24 January, IOM started the registration and verification of the new IDPs in the camp, which was finalized on 31 January. On 7 February, a total of 1,229 IDPs received food and non-food essential supplies, in addition to health, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and nutrition services, which they were able to access upon arrival in the camp.

Recommendations from the team listed the following actions: IOM to follow up with the IDP tracking unit to report additional new arrivals; sectors to carry out in-depth assessments to determine sector-specific needs; health and nutrition partners to carry out nutrition screening for children under five as well as pregnant and lactating women and to refer any cases that need treatment; carrying out health, reproductive health, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene awareness-raising sessions; the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to prepare a reception centre to accommodate new arrivals until they find shelter within the camp; UNHCR to accelerate the delivery of non-food items (NFIs) to the new arrivals; and to provide food assistance.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

