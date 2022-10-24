Sudan Health Cluster Indicators Dashboard, 2022, Quarter Three

GENERAL CLINICAL SERVICES

During the third quarter of 2022, health partners provided more than 1.8 million consultations in 13 states across Sudan. Over 1.4 million people have benefited from medicines provided by health actors. 44 mobile clinics and 41 ambulances were supported to operate mainly in Darfur, Kordofan, Blue Nile, Kassala and Red Sea states. 72,783 deliveries and 2,602 caesarean sections were supported, followed by 90,512 postpartum care sessions.