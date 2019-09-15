15 Sep 2019

Sudan Health Cluster Bulletin (August 2019)

Report
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 31 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.55 MB)

Highlights
- On 9 September 2019, his excellency the federal minister of health publicly announced the outbreak of Cholera in Blue Nile State. FMoH/WHO established the isolation and treatment measures were initiated across the state.
- By the end of August, 16 states across Sudan were affected by heavy rains and flash floods. The worst since 2013.
- Malaria cases are still on the raise, constantly breaching the epidemic threshold and accounting for 12.4% of all cases reported of surveyed diseases with mortality rate of 13/10,000. And increase by 30% compared to the same reported period of last year (week 34). Most affected states are White Nile, Blue Nile, West Kordofan, and North Darfur.
- Reported Typhoid cases showed an increase by 17% compared to last year. Most affected states are White Nile, Blue Nile, River Nile, and Jazeera states.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.