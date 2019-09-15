Sudan Health Cluster Bulletin (August 2019)

Highlights

- On 9 September 2019, his excellency the federal minister of health publicly announced the outbreak of Cholera in Blue Nile State. FMoH/WHO established the isolation and treatment measures were initiated across the state.

- By the end of August, 16 states across Sudan were affected by heavy rains and flash floods. The worst since 2013.

- Malaria cases are still on the raise, constantly breaching the epidemic threshold and accounting for 12.4% of all cases reported of surveyed diseases with mortality rate of 13/10,000. And increase by 30% compared to the same reported period of last year (week 34). Most affected states are White Nile, Blue Nile, West Kordofan, and North Darfur.

- Reported Typhoid cases showed an increase by 17% compared to last year. Most affected states are White Nile, Blue Nile, River Nile, and Jazeera states.