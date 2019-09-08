Sudan Health Cluster Bulletin 1-31 July 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

By the end of the national vaccination campaign, 13 million children have been vaccinated against measles across Sudan, 7.5million children were vaccinated against Polio and 6.6million children received Vitamin A.

Malaria cases are still on the raise, constantly breaching the epidemic threshold and accounting for 8.1% of all cases reported of surveyed diseases. During the month of July, 120,801 cases were reported with mortality rate of 8/10,000.

Episodes of civil unrest continued to affect the country during the month of July, with several casualties reported from North Kordofan state among school children protesting against deteriorating living conditions.