29 Jul 2019

Sudan Health Cluster Bulletin 1-30 June 2019

Report
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.16 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Civil unrest and episodes of violence marked the beginning Of June.
    On the 3rd of the month a raid by security personnel on the sit-in Protest in Khartoum resulted in at Least 61 people killed, according To the Ministry of Health. According to WHO data. At least 785 people Were injured among of which 19 children, and another 49 have been injured.

  • During the events ,Of the 11 main Khartoum hospitals, half were Closed or partially closed from 3 to 9 June. There Was Disruption In services of two major maternity hospitals in Khartoum. Since, all Hospital resumed full functionality Seven attacks on healthcare were reported during the month of June.

  • Amidst the civil unrest, a nationwide vaccination Campaign Continued targeting 1,700,000 children with polio and measles Vaccines in Jazeera state.

  • In anticipation to further episodes of civil unrest and the demonstrations Called by the Sudanese professionals association SPA to take place on The 30th of June, Health Cluster partners in coordination With F/SMoH Of Khartoum finalized a Comprehensive response plan to support Khartoum hospitals with medical supplies, trainings on Mass trauma and GBV case Management.

