Sudan Health Cluster Bi-Annual Report 2022: Health Resources and Services Availability Monitoring System (HeRAMS) - August 2022

INTRODUCTION

Health Resources and Services Availability Monitoring System (HeRAMS)1 is an approach that aims to improve overall access to health care by contributing to the elaboration of a commonly agreed-upon picture of health service needs, gaps, and priorities

and by providing essential information to support decision-making and coordination of health sector actors in emergencies. It is a collaborative approach that involves a large range of stakeholders and that has been specifically designed to operate in highly constrained, low-resourced, and rapidly changing environments, where access, security and the lack of time and resources impede the use of other traditional health service assessment and monitoring approaches.

SUDAN

In 2022, the Sudan Health Cluster reactivated the HeRAMS in Sudan. Accordingly, a task force consisting of Informati`n Management (IM), Data Management (DM), and Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability and Learning (MEAL) officers was created from the members of the health cluster.

A standard HeRAMS Data Collection Matrix was developed in excel format to gather information on availability of health resources and Services at Service Delivery Points (SDPs). The matrix was reviewed by the Global Health Cluster (GHC) team, and further aligned to the HeRAMS global core concepts and standards, with consideration to the privacy of the National Health System.

On March 28th, 2022, a training session was organized on the HeRAMS data collection matrix, which was attended by 36 participants from 23 NGOs. Starting in April, the process for requesting and receiving HeRAMS data began and was completed by the end of June 2022. A total of 21 health partners submitted their HeRAMS matrix. At this point, the HeRAMS application has only covered health faciliies supported by NGOs.

The report provided descriptive and diagnostic analysis of 518 health facilities from 13 states evaluated in terms of building condition, functionality, accessibility, management and support, basic amenities, health information systems, and availability of essential health services.