Sudan Health Cluster Annual Report - 2021

INTRODUCTION

Throughout the year 2021 health partners continued to provide lifesaving and life- sustaining health services to 8.1 million people in need for health assistance. The health sector prioritized the reach of 5.6 million people in the highest areas of need in accordance with the 2021 Humanitarian needs overview HNO severity scale.

During the year 2020, Sudan continued to face several emergencies. episodes of intercommunal violence affected several parts of the country especially in Darfur and Kordofan states with over 365,000 people have been displaced, many of whom were already displaced. annual seasonal floods impacted all the 18 states with over 300,000 people affected, vector-borne disease outbreaks (malaria, Dengue, and chikungunya) are still encountered annually in addition to the emergence of vaccines preventable diseases such as diphtheria and measles.

By August 2021, the inflation rates reached 288 percent with significant impact on health cost and accessibility to health services with the availability of essential health medicines was estimated to be less than 35%. Deteriorating economy compromised the health authorities’ capacity to retain health staff, avail the needed medical supplies, and address health emergencies.

By the end of 2021, a total of 46,664 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported across Sudan with 3,590 resulting deaths (case fatality ratio CFR of 7.6%). Despite the effort, the internationally supported COVID-19 vaccination in the country managed to vaccinate around 4% with the needed full doses. The political events that followed the 25th of October 2021 further exacerbated the challenged facing the effort specifically after the freezing of development funds the country expected to receive by international financing entities including the financial support to the COVID-19 vaccination.

The influx of Ethiopian refugees continued throughout 2021 with UNHCR registering 59,000 refugees by the end of the year. As a result, the burden on the health system to respond in camps host community has increased. The effort in being challenged by environmental factors, harsh terrain, and lack of health infrastructure in host states.

The Hepatitis E outbreak and increase in reported leishmaniasis cases from the eastern states were a direct result of the aforementioned factors