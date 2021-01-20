Sudan - HC statement on the killing of aid workers

The Humanitarian Coordinator a.i. for Sudan, Babacar Cissé, condemned the recent killing of three staff members of aid organizations, one with his family, in the context of inter-communal violence in West Darfur.

He also expressed grave concerns on the escalation of violence in West Darfur and urged all those involved to halt violence immediately. The violence resulted in several causalities, destruction of property and displacement of people.

He stressed the necessity of safety and security of the people receiving and delivering aid and called for the perpetrators to be held accountable.