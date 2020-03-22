Sudan GBV Sub Sector Guidance on Covid-19, 1st Bulletin – 22nd March 2020

Background on Covid-19

On 13 March 2020, Sudan reported the first fatal case of COVID-19 with travel history to UAE. By the time of drafting this note, Sudan has 2 cases confirmed. The Government of Sudan (GoS) has taken measures aimed at controlling the spread of the infection as communicated through the different channels. WHO is leading the support to GoS from the HCT side and has published the below response plan. Sudan COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan.pdf

Expected Impacts on Women and Girls

Experiences have demonstrated that where women are primarily responsible for procuring and cooking food for the family, increasing food insecurity as a result of the crises may place them at heightened risk, for example, of intimate partner and other forms of domestic violence due to heightened tensions in the household. Other forms of GBV are also exacerbated in crisis contexts. For example, the economic impacts of the 2013-2016 Ebola outbreak in West Africa, placed women and children at greater risk of exploitation and sexual violence. Where healthcare systems are stretched by efforts to contain outbreaks, care responsibilities are frequently “downloaded” onto women and girls, who usually bear responsibility for caring for ill family members and the elderly. The closure of schools further exacerbates the burden of unpaid care work on women and girls, who absorb the additional work of caring for children. As noted for the Ebola outbreak, crises pose a serious threat to women’s engagement in economic activities, especially in informal sectors, and can increase gender gaps in livelihoods.

Across Sudan, there is a big number of women involved in the informal sector as a means of livelihood e.g. tea sellers, vegetable sellers as well as women selling firewood and thus they are likely to be affected by the current situation. Sudan also has a high population of irregular migrants especially in Khartoum who already face protection risks which might be exacerbated by the situation. The closure of borders may heighten trafficking and human smuggling in border areas and which will increase risks for asylum seekers.