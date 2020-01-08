Sudan: Freedom, peace, and justice

Prepared by: Laura Stevens, Daphne Wang, and Hashim Ismail

Executive Summary

Sudan has ranked as one of the most fragile states in the world for the past decade. Since the establishment of the interim government in August 2019, international donors such as the EU have expressed renewed commitment to aid after years of sanctions and dwindling aid inflows. Ultimately, however, a successful transition to democratic representation is dependent upon the interim government’s ability to navigate economic and environmental threats while it replaces former corrupt patronage systems and internal conflicts with legitimate governance of the country. This report identifies weak governance, a fragile economy, and environmental pressures as key drivers of fragility that undermine the functions of the state and contribute to protracted security threats. We also find that the weak legitimacy of the state has been at the center of Sudan’s fragility and adversely affects state authority and capacity. Drawing from these observations, our three targeted policy recommendations are to establish a microfinancing initiative, to set up an independent anti-corruption commission, and to introduce local CSOs as mediators for upcoming peace processes. The implementation of these policies offers the interim government of Sudan the best chance to exit the fragility trap and successfully transition to democracy.

Methods

This report uses CIFP methods to provide an explanation for Sudan’s persistent state of fragility. Indicators of fragility collected from several sources including the World Bank, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), and Heritage International, among others, were collected and measured through clusters; governance, economic development, human development, demography, environment, and security. The values and recent trends noted in each of these categories are used to determine the primary and secondary drivers of fragility. We proceed to conduct an Authority-Legitimacy-Capacity (ALC) assessment in order to identify the areas of governance that are weakest in Sudan. Using both the cluster analysis and the ALC assessment, we recommend several policies that target both the immediate and deeply rooted causes of fragility in the country. Outdated sources, unreliable and potentially corrupted data collected internally, and the major shifts in governance in recent months pose potential problems in the collection of data. The limitations that result from these flaws in the data have been taken into account in the analysis.