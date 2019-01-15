15 Jan 2019

Sudan Food Security Sector Dashboard (January - September 2018 Highlights)

Infographic
from World Food Programme, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Food Security Cluster
Published on 28 Nov 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (450.05 KB)

Response Update

The FSL sector key needs during January – September 2018 include General Food Distribution [GFD], Food for Assets [FFA], emergency agriculture, livestock inputs, support services, and livelihoods training and start-up kits.

Key response during the period January- September: 2,371,096 beneficiaries were supported with GFD, 591,464 people with FFA plus 13,010 people benefited from assets being built by communities, 794,760 people assisted with agriculture and livestock based livelihoods inputs and support services, while 120,836 people directly benefited from preparedness plans developed.

Funding secured is 55% out of $186.9 million planned figure, of which $63.1 (34%) million secured for food assistance and $39 (21%) million for livelihoods support.

The number of people assisted across the SOs is 2,708,771 individuals under SO1, 1,050,184 individuals under SO2 and 132,211 people assisted under SO3.

As per the original HRP, the number of people in need was 4.8 M, revised to 6.1 M according to IPC May - July projection.

Before the economic crisis, 3.65 M people were originally targeted by the sector.

In this quarter, the overall figures of the response were calculated based on the original HRP 2018 planning figure.

To measure progress per SOs, indicators contributing to each SO were added up.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.