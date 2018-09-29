29 Sep 2018

Sudan Food Security Outlook Update, September 2018

from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 29 Sep 2018
Staple food prices will remain above-average despite upcoming harvest

Key Messages
- Across most of the country, food security outcomes will maintain or improve to Minimal (IPC Phase 1) or Stressed (IPC Phase 2) levels between October and January 2019. Households will begin to access their own food production and in-kind income from agricultural labor with the harvest and increased livestock productivity during this time. However, staple food prices are likely to remain significantly above average due to the ongoing macroeconomic challenges. As a result, household purchasing power will be well below average and assistance needs will be higher than during a normal harvest period.
- Above-average rainfall during the ongoing rainy season continues to favor good crop development and pasture regeneration across Sudan. However, localized torrential rainfall has caused flooding in Sinnar, Blue Nile, and Kassla States and a landslide in Jebel Marra, which has damaged houses, crops, and productive assets. Some poor households in these flood-affected areas have replanted fields with fast germinating sorghum varieties.
- Despite economic and political measures set to reduce government expenditure, the shortage of foreign currency continues to be the major driver of the deteriorating macroeconomic situation. This has led to extremely high prices of imported and locally produced food and non-food items. The extremely high cost of fuel and other agricultural inputs is anticipated to negatively impact the harvest.

