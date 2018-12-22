Sudan Food Security Outlook Update, December 2018 to May 2019

Well above average staple food prices expected to drive high 2019 assistance needs

Key Messages

The November-December main season millet and sorghum harvest is ongoing in Sudan and production is anticipated to be average. Rainfall during the June to September season was well above average and supported favorable crop yields across the country. Such rainfall performance would typically lead to an above-average harvest, though macroeconomic issues over the past year have negatively impacted both the planting and harvesting of crops.

Sudan continues to face macroeconomic challenges and a shortage of hard currency, and the Sudanese Pound has further deteriorated to 70 SDG on the parallel market in December. Food prices are already 150-200 percent above average and are expected to increase to 200-250 percent above average during the 2019 lean season, reducing household food access.

Food security improvements during the November to February harvesting period will be less significant than in typical years as many poor households obtain some or most of their food needs from market purchases even during the harvesting period. Between March and May 2019, food security will deteriorate as poor households begin to deplete household food stocks and become even more dependent on markets. Many areas will be Stressed (IPC Phase 2), while much of North Darfur, Jebel Marra, Red Sea, and parts of West Kordofan, North Kordofan, South Kordofan, Blue Nile, Kassala, will be in Crisis (IPC Phase 3).