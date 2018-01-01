Sudan Food Security Outlook Update, December 2017

Main season crop harvests underway since October are likely to continue into January 2018. The harvest of cash crops (e.g. sesame and groundnut) is complete, while sorghum and cotton harvests in the irrigated and rainfed sector is still in progress. The preliminary findings of the inter-agency Crop and Food Supply Assessment Mission (CFSAM) conducted during November/December 2017 suggest average to above-average harvests are likely in most areas of Sudan, except in Kassala and the northern parts of Gadaref, North Darfur and Kordofan States, where cumulative rainfall was below normal and/or long dry spells occurred between June and September 2017. In many areas, above-average prices for cash crops have driven significant increases in area planted in cash crops, particularly cotton and sesame, resulting in some shift from cereal to cash crop cultivation.