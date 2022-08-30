Sudan Food Security Outlook Update, August 2022

High food prices, flooding, and inter-communal clashes continue driving high needs

KEY MESSAGES

Sudan will continue facing high humanitarian food assistance needs through September 2022, the peak of the lean season. High food prices and reduced access to cash income continue to limit poor household purchasing power and food access. Increased intercommunal clashes and flooding also continue to limit households' access to their main livelihood activities. The number of households facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse outcomes is expected to remain high among IDPs, people recently affected by intercommunal clashes, flood-affected households, poor households in eastern and western Sudan, and urban poor households.

As of August 20, average to above average rainfall was recorded across most of central, western, and eastern Sudan. The rainfall deficits recorded in June and July in the northern and southern parts of Sudan declined following improved rainfall in August. As of August 28, the flooding level threshold is above the Flood level at the Ed Deim, Khartoum, and Atbara stations, according to OCHA's Sudan Flood Dashboard, with water levels above the Critical level at Shandi station. Heavy rainfall and flash floods have affected over 226,000 people in 15 states, damaging and destroying homes, health care center, cropped land, and livelihood assets.

In August, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry reported late planting and below-normal cultivation in most traditional and semi-mechanized rain-fed and irrigated sectors due to delayed rainfall in June and July and the high cost and shortages of agricultural inputs. However, heavy rainfall and flooding in late July and August continue to impact pasture and crop development in many areas in Al Jazira, River Nile, Sennar, Kassala, and South Darfur states. The compounding impact of late planting, high input prices, and flooding will likely compromise the upcoming harvest.