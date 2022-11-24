Sudan Food Security Outlook, October 2022 to May 2023

Conflict and poor macroeconomic conditions drive Crisis (IPC Phase 3) acute food insecurity

KEY MESSAGES

• In October 2022, above-average food prices, the persistent poor macroeconomic situation, and continuing inter-communal clashes are driving Stressed (IPC Phase 2) and Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes, with higher-than-normal humanitarian food assistance needs at the start of the harvest season. Humanitarian assistance needs are expected to remain higher than normal at least through May 2023, the beginning of the lean season. Areas of high concern include areas hosting IDPs and conflict-affected peoples in Darfur, Kordofan, and Blue Nile states, and areas of marginal agricultural production in the Red Sea, North Darfur, North Kordofan, and northern Kassala states.

• The June to September rainy season has continued into October, supporting crop development of late-planted crops, pasture regeneration, and improving water availability across the main agricultural and agropastoral livelihood zones of Sudan. The main season harvest is expected to start in November. The national harvest of staple food crops is likely to be higher than last year and near average. However, pest infestations, late planting, and replanting following flooding, along with increased inter-communal clashes, are expected to drive localized below-average harvests.

• In October, staple food prices had mixed trends across different crops and main markets in Sudan. Prices in most markets began seasonally declining in anticipation of the upcoming harvest. However, staple food prices remained approximately 230 to 260 percent higher than prices in October 2021, and over seven times higher than the five-year average, driven by high production and transportation costs and the continued depreciation of the SDG.

• Sudan continues to experience a poor macroeconomic situation due to persistent low foreign currency reserves. In September, the government raised taxes on agricultural products, port and road fees, industry, and trade by 100 to 500 percent, resulting in strikes across the country, and the high taxes have disrupted import and export activities, further contributing to the] high prices of imported food and non-food items. The high cost of living is being reflected in increasing production and marketing costs, and high food and non-food item prices, resulting in low households’ purchasing power and an increasing number of households engaging in coping strategies to minimize food consumption gaps.

• Between July and October 2022, sporadic violent inter-communal clashes have continued, particularly in parts of West Kordofan, Blue Nile, and North Darfur states. In particular, at least 97,000 people have reportedly been displaced within Blue Nile and neighboring states since July following renewed inter-communal violence. An inter-agency mission was carried out across affected areas in Ar Rusayris locality and Ed Damazine town on October 27, while a mission to affected areas in Wad Al Mahi locality is planned for November 7, 2022. According to OCHA, about 34,000 people are taking shelter in schools in Ed Damazine town, but many IDPs are sleeping in the open due to overcrowding. Access to safe water is limited, and there is only one functioning hand pump forcing some people to use untreated water from the river Nile. Humanitarian partners continue extending life-saving assistance to affected people they can reach in Blue Nile and to IDPs in other localities and states. Assistance includes food, non-food items, health, water, and sanitation services.