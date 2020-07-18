Sudan + 1 more
Sudan Food Security Outlook, June 2020 to January 2021
Large populations require assistance amid very high staple food prices and COVID-19 restrictions
KEY MESSAGES
Large numbers of people will require emergency food assistance in Sudan through September 2020, as very high staple food prices and COVID-19 control measures significantly limit food access during the lean season. Worst-affected areas will be in Emergency (IPC Phase 4), including parts of Jebel Marra and South Kordofan, Red Sea and Kassala states. Large populations are expected to be in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) in western Sudan and urban centers, such as Khartoum.
Staple food prices remain extremely high, outpacing increases in livestock prices and wage labor rates. In many markets, household purchasing power is well below levels observed in recent years. Beyond the lean season, staple food prices are expected to remain extremely high and, amid the expected continuation of COVID-19 control measures, large numbers of people are expected to require humanitarian assistance.
Harvests starting in October will begin to improve food access among agricultural and agropastoral households, and food security should improve from Crisis (IPC Phase 3) to Stressed (IPC Phase 2) for many poor households. Still, large areas of Red Sea state, northern areas of North Kordofan and North Darfur, and conflict-affected areas of Jebel Marra and South Kordofan will remain in Crisis (IPC Phase 3). Moreover, urban households who typically depend on unskilled labor in urban areas and who lack access to sources of food that improve seasonally (such as harvests or milk from livestock) will continue to face difficulty meeting their basic food needs.