Sudan Food Security Outlook, June 2020 to January 2021

Large populations require assistance amid very high staple food prices and COVID-19 restrictions

KEY MESSAGES

Large numbers of people will require emergency food assistance in Sudan through September 2020, as very high staple food prices and COVID-19 control measures significantly limit food access during the lean season. Worst-affected areas will be in Emergency (IPC Phase 4), including parts of Jebel Marra and South Kordofan, Red Sea and Kassala states. Large populations are expected to be in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) in western Sudan and urban centers, such as Khartoum.

Staple food prices remain extremely high, outpacing increases in livestock prices and wage labor rates. In many markets, household purchasing power is well below levels observed in recent years. Beyond the lean season, staple food prices are expected to remain extremely high and, amid the expected continuation of COVID-19 control measures, large numbers of people are expected to require humanitarian assistance.