Sudan Food Security Outlook, June 2019 to January 2020

Social unrest and deteriorating macroeconomic conditions drive high food assistance needs

Key Messages

During the June to September lean season in Sudan, food security outcomes are expected to further deteriorate and Crisis (IPC Phase 3) is expected in parts of Red Sea, Kassala, Al Gadarif, Blue Nile, West Kordofan, North Kordofan, South Kordofan, and Greater Darfur. Of highest concern are the IDPs in SPLM-N controlled areas of South Kordofan and SPLA-AW controlled areas of Jebel Marra, where Emergency (IPC Phase 4) outcomes are likely during the August-September peak of the lean season. Also of concern are poor households in Red Sea state.

Food security is likely to improve seasonally with increased cereal availability from the October to January harvest. However, very poor macroeconomic conditions are expected to persist and drive extremely high food and non-food prices, resulting in overall below-average purchasing power. It is anticipated that a higher number of households than is typical will face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse outcomes through January 2020.

The forecasted above-average June to September 2019 main rainy season has begun in some parts in eastern and western Sudan. Shortage of fuel and other inputs are reported in some of the semi-mechanized and irrigated sectors. Although this will impact cultivation somewhat, the overall area planted is expected to be only slightly below average due to the likelihood of some fuel and input assistance from the government and households’ sacrificing other purchases to gain agricultural inputs. These factors coupled with favorable yields are currently expected to lead to average production, though production estimates can be made with greater confidence in the coming months as planting is fully underway.