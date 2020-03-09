Sudan Food Security Outlook, February to September 2020

Very high staple food prices to continue driving large assistance needs through lean season

KEY MESSAGES

Large numbers of people are expected to face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse food security outcomes in Sudan through September 2020, particularly poor households and IDPs in Greater Darfur, Greater Kordofan, Red Sea and Kassala states. Of highest concern are IDPs and conflict-affected people in areas of Jebel Marra in Darfur and SPLM-N held areas of South Kordofan, parts of West Kordofan and Blue Nile where humanitarian access is poor and Emergency (IPC Phase 4) outcomes are expected between June and September 2020.

National cereal production for the 2019/20 season in Sudan is estimated at 5.1 million metric tons, 18 percent below the five-year average and 57 percent below last year’s bumper harvest. The decrease in cereal production this year is related to increases in area planted in cash crops at the expense of area planted in cereals, and to a lesser extent, low yields resulting from flooding and pest infestations.