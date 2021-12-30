Sudan Food Security Outlook, December 2021

Locally produced staple food prices continue to atypically increase through the harvest season

KEY MESSAGES

Sudan will continue facing above-average emergency humanitarian assistance needs through the harvest period due to tribal clashes in Darfur and Kordofan displacing over 187,000 people in November and December, below-average household purchasing power due to the persistent macroeconomic crisis and significantly above average food prices, along with the continued influx of Ethiopian refugees. Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are likely among newly displaced households, newly arrived refugees, protracted IDPs in parts of Darfur and South Kordofan, and poor households affected by the persistent macroeconomic crisis.

The ongoing 2021/22 main season harvest has been highly disrupted by the increased frequency of intercommunal clashes in parts of Darfur and Kordofan states and in semi-mechanized and irrigated sectors of Sudan where the high cost of labor is resulting in a labor shortage. The harvest of sesame and groundnut has been completed in most traditional and semimechanized rain-fed sectors, while the sorghum, millet, and cash crops harvests are ongoing and likely to continue through January 2022. Crop yields are reportedly impacted by dry spells during critical growth stages and damage from birds and animals raiding the farms, particularly in Darfur, North Kordofan, and northern Gadaref states. Nationally, a nearaverage harvest is expected.

Staple food prices continue to atypically increase across most markets through the harvest. Prices increases are likely due to the extremely high production and transportation costs, repeated market disruptions by conflict, and continued civil unrest. In December, staple food prices increased by 10-15 percent in most monitored markets and remained 70-80 percent higher than last year and almost four times above the five-year average.