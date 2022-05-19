Sudan Food Security & Livelihoods Response (January - March 2022)

The situation in Sudan started to deteriorate, and humanitarian needs have significantly increased as the country experienced a political crisis following the military takeover on 25 October 2021, a continued deterioration of the economy, and conflict and displacement, especially in the Darfur and Kordofan states. In addition, the spread of dry spells and crop failure in 115 localities in 14 states across the country have affected 5.6 million people, while high prices of agricultural inputs have affected the harvest, which is down by around 35 per cent compared to 2021.

The Food Security and Livelihoods (FSL) sector estimates that the number of people in need (PiN) of FSL support in 2022 reached around 15.7 million, which will be further confirmed after the finalization of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) 2022 analysis for Sudan. The 2022 Sudan IPC analysis is ongoing and the final number of food insecure people for the current and projected periods will be available in June 2022.

The combined effects of conflict, economic crisis, and poor harvests are significantly affecting people’s access to food and will likely double the number of people facing acute hunger in Sudan to more than 18 million people by September 2022, according to a joint statement by FAO and WFP issued on 23 March.

The 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) for FSL Sudan (finalized in late 2021) estimated that 9.8 million people would need food and livelihoods assistance throughout the year. FSL partners plan to assist 8.4 million of the most vulnerable people across Sudan with food and livelihoods support as part of the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). These figures will be updated once the IPC 2022 is finalized.

The war in Ukraine is compounding the existing challenges as agricultural production and trade from one of the world's major food-exporting regions has been disrupted. The war threatens to drive rising food prices higher and create scarcity, especially for countries like Sudan that depend on wheat and other exports (sunflower oil) from Russia and Ukraine. Since 2016, Russia and Ukraine accounted for more than half of Sudan’s imported wheat, according to the International Food Police Research Institute.