04 Sep 2019

Sudan: Food Security and Livelihoods Sector - Dashboard (April - June 2019)

Report
from World Food Programme, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Food Security Cluster
Food Security Situation Updates

The escalation of the political and economic situation in Sudan during the reporting period, continues to aggravate the food security and livelihoods needs. This period is characterized with the start of the lean season, when most vulnerable communities are at higher risk in their food security status to further deteriorate, due to depleting food stocks and halting of farming activities, leading households to adopt negative coping strategies.

Based on Sudan’s IPC food insecurity August 2019, 6.3* M individuals fall under IPC level phase 3 and above (5.1 M in crisis and 1.2 M in emergency), representing 14.5%* of the assessed population in Sudan, compared to 12.7%* based on January – March 2019 projection. Out of the 162 assessed localities, 59 are classified as phase 3 or worse.

In June 2019, the national average retail price of sorghum and goat increased by 2% and 7.3% respectively compared to the previous month (WFP Monthly Market Update, June 2019).

Several Food Security assessments have commenced and are planned for the third quarter, including the Food Security Monitoring System (FSMS), Mid-Season assessment,
Comprehensive Food Security Assessment (CFSA) and the Crop and Food Supply Assessment Mission (CFSAM).

  • Figures are excluding West Darfur State, with an approx. population of 1.5 M

