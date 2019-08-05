05 Aug 2019

Sudan - Food insecurity (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 05 Aug 2019 View Original

  • The last Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) results in Sudan classify a worrying 6.4 million people as food insecure. This represents 14.7% of the population in Sudan, though this number is likely higher due to the absence of West Darfur State and the non-inclusion of refugees in the assessment. Out of those classified as food insecure, 1.4 million are in emergency phase.

  • The results from a recent study on the Status of Seasonal Cropping in Four Darfur States (North, East, West and Central) show that land access has reduced significantly, mainly due to insecurity, leading to a reduction of planted area planted of 33% in West Darfur, 23% in East Darfur and 7% in Central Darfur. The Food and Agriculture Organisation's early warning and early action report on food security has recently moved Sudan to the highest risk group.

  • Despite the signing of a long-awaited constitutional declaration between the Transitional Military Council in power and the Forces of Freedom and Change (for the civilian side) that paves the way for the formation of a transitional government, the economic crisis and food insecurity signal distressing trends.

