Sudan - Food insecurity (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 August 2019)

The last Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) results in Sudan classify a worrying 6.4 million people as food insecure. This represents 14.7% of the population in Sudan, though this number is likely higher due to the absence of West Darfur State and the non-inclusion of refugees in the assessment. Out of those classified as food insecure, 1.4 million are in emergency phase.

The results from a recent study on the Status of Seasonal Cropping in Four Darfur States (North, East, West and Central) show that land access has reduced significantly, mainly due to insecurity, leading to a reduction of planted area planted of 33% in West Darfur, 23% in East Darfur and 7% in Central Darfur. The Food and Agriculture Organisation's early warning and early action report on food security has recently moved Sudan to the highest risk group.