Sudan – Food insecurity (DG ECHO, WFP, FAO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 June 2022)

The World Food Programme (WFP) released on 16 June the Comprehensive Food Security and Vulnerability Assessment (CFSVA) showing that a record 15 million people in Sudan, or one-third of the population, are currently facing acute food insecurity.

The number of food insecure people may dramatically increase throughout the lean season, with up to 40% of the population, which may be food insecure. This unprecedented situation may lead to further conflicts and displacement.

Sudan is facing the worst food crisis in a decade, due to the combined effects of conflict, climate shocks, economic and political crises, rising costs and poor harvests. The situation considerably deteriorated following the coup in October and the country is hardly hit by the impact of the war against Ukraine.