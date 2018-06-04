Sudan: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated June 4, 2018

SITUATION

Sudan is one of the world’s least developed nations and 7.1 million people in the country require humanitarian assistance. Approximately 5.5 million people experienced Crisis (IPC 3) or Emergency (IPC 4) levels of acute food insecurity in April, according to the IPC Technical Working Group.* Given current economic trends, the acutely food-insecure population in Sudan is likely to increase to more than 6 million people between May and July.

Hunger and instability in neighboring South Sudan have caused a major influx of South Sudanese refugees sheltering in Sudan, with more than 765,000 South Sudanese arriving since December 2013 and more likely to arrive in the coming months. Despite ongoing deliveries of emergency food assistance, the UN World Food Program (WFP) reports that approximately 50 percent of refugees in Sudan are food insecure, compared to 32 percent of people in the general population.

The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) warns that households in opposition-controlled areas of South Kordofan State, as well as conflict-affected households and IDPs in Jebel Marra, face Emergency levels of acute food insecurity during the June–September lean season due to increased food prices, restricted civilian movement and disrupted livelihoods and trade.