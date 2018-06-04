Sudan: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated June 4, 2018
SITUATION
Sudan is one of the world’s least developed nations and 7.1 million people in the country require humanitarian assistance. Approximately 5.5 million people experienced Crisis (IPC 3) or Emergency (IPC 4) levels of acute food insecurity in April, according to the IPC Technical Working Group.* Given current economic trends, the acutely food-insecure population in Sudan is likely to increase to more than 6 million people between May and July.
Hunger and instability in neighboring South Sudan have caused a major influx of South Sudanese refugees sheltering in Sudan, with more than 765,000 South Sudanese arriving since December 2013 and more likely to arrive in the coming months. Despite ongoing deliveries of emergency food assistance, the UN World Food Program (WFP) reports that approximately 50 percent of refugees in Sudan are food insecure, compared to 32 percent of people in the general population.
The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) warns that households in opposition-controlled areas of South Kordofan State, as well as conflict-affected households and IDPs in Jebel Marra, face Emergency levels of acute food insecurity during the June–September lean season due to increased food prices, restricted civilian movement and disrupted livelihoods and trade.
Fuel shortages, currency depreciation and high inflation levels resulting from Sudan’s economic crisis have increased transportation costs and food prices, hindering humanitarian operations in the country. The fuel shortages also could increase food production costs and curb yields in the upcoming harvest season.
*The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) is a standardized tool that aims to classify the severity and magnitude of food insecurity. The IPC scale, which is comparable across countries, ranges from Minimal (IPC 1) to Famine (IPC 5.)
RESPONSE
USAID is the largest donor of emergency food assistance to Sudan. The Office of Food for Peace (FFP) partners include the UN World Food Program (WFP) and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), who provide emergency assistance to the most vulnerable. Each year, FFP assistance supports more than 2.5 million food-insecure people in Sudan.
FFP and its partners work to save lives, reduce seasonal and chronic food insecurity, stabilize nutrition rates and restore the livelihoods of vulnerable communities. FFP’s assistance includes in-kind food aid from the United States, locally and regionally purchased food assistance, food vouchers and cash transfers for food. FFP also provides ready-to-use therapeutic food for treatment of acute malnutrition among children younger than 5 years of age.