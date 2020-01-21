Sudan: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated January 17, 2020

Insecurity, elevated food prices, and deteriorating economic conditions are causing high levels of vulnerability in Sudan, where approximately 9.3 million people will require humanitarian assistance in 2020, according to the country’s Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

SITUATION

• Although recently collected harvests are improving food access for many households, an extended rainy season, flooding, and pest infestations have negatively affected overall crop yields. Additionally, high staple food prices are driving elevated emergency food assistance needs, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET). Crisis (IPC 3) levels of acute food insecurity will likely continue through January in parts of Kassala, North Darfur, Red Sea, and White Nile states, as well as in conflict-affected areas of South Kordofan State and Jebel Marra—a mountainous region encompassing parts of Central Darfur, North Darfur, and South Darfur states.

• Between February and May 2020, FEWS NET projects that food security conditions will worsen in Sudan, as households deplete food stocks, livestock productivity declines, and staple food prices seasonally increase. During the period, additional areas in Kassala, North Kordofan, and Red Sea states will likely deteriorate to Crisis conditions, while parts of Jebel Marra and South Kordofan may experience Emergency (IPC 4) outcomes in the absence of emergency assistance, FEWS NET reports.

• Poor economic conditions, characterized by elevated food prices, fuel and cash shortages, and a weak currency, continue to exacerbate existing vulnerabilities and constrain families’ capacity to purchase food and other essential items. Approximately 9.3 million people—representing a nine percent increase compared to 2019—will need humanitarian assistance in 2020, including 6.2 million people who need food security and livelihoods assistance, and 3.3 million people who need nutrition assistance, the HRP reports.

• Multiple years of conflict and insecurity, as well as periodic drought and floods, have left about 1.9 million people internally displaced across Sudan, according to the UN. Sudan also hosts approximately 1.1 million refugees—including more than 811,000 South Sudanese refugees—many of whom rely on food assistance.

* The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) is a standardized tool that aims to classify the severity and magnitude of acute food insecurity. The IPC scale, which is comparable across countries, ranges from Minimal (IPC 1) to Famine (IPC 5).