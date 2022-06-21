Sudan – Food aid suspension (DG ECHO, WFP) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 June 2022)

On 20 June, the World Food Programme (WFP) announced its plan to cut rations for refugees in Sudan due to funding shortages. Hence, as of July 2022, the 552,000 refugee assisted by WFP will start to receive only 50% of a full ration, including for new arrivals. This is particularly worrying for these people who are fully relying on humanitarian assistance to cover their basic needs. More generally, Sudan faces a steady and rapid increase in the food insecurity of its population, fuelled by the suspension of some development programmes and aggravated by the consequences of the war against Ukraine, as the country is one of the most dependent to Ukrainian and Russian wheat and fertilizers. Those cuts are used as a last resort to avert a complete and imminent break in food and cash-based transfers. WFP immediately needs USD 59 million to restore full food rations to refugees for the next six months (June-November 2022).