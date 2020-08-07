Sudan
Sudan - Floods update (UN OCHA, NOOA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 August 2020)
- Heavy rain continues to affect 14 of the 18 States, causing widespread floods and leading to an increasing number of casualties and damage.
- According to UN OCHA, at least 1,100 people have been displaced (600 in North Darfur, and 500 in White Nile State) and more than 50,000 people affected. In addition, media report 10 deaths, 3 injured and more than 3,000 houses destroyed or damaged.
- National authorities and humanitarian partners are monitoring the situation and are providing relief to those affected.
- For the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is expected across southern States. Sudan's Meteorological Authority has warned that more heavy rain is expected over August and September, which risks leading to further flooding and displacement.