Sudan - Floods, update (UN OCHA, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 August 2022)

15 out of 18 Sudanese states continue to be affected by floods and flash floods caused by the rainy season, resulting in an increased humanitarian impact.

At least 89 people have died and more than 30 individuals have been injured, as reported by UN OCHA. As of 28 August, about 226,200 people have been affected, of which 45,270 people in Gedaref State, 39,448 in Central Darfur, 30,677 in South Darfur, 26,592 in White Nile, and 25,890 in Kassala.

Floodwaters have caused widespread damage to houses and infrastructure, including 500 health facilities, 1,000 water sources and over 2,500 latrines. In addition, over 740 livestock has been lost and more than 5,000 ha of agricultural land has been affected by floods, hampering food provision of the local communities and exacerbating the already dire food security situation in the country.