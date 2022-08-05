Sudan - Floods, update (UN OCHA, ERSAD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 August 2022)

Floods and flash floods continue to impact ten States of Sudan. The worst affected is the West Darfur.

UN OCHA reports, as of 4 August, 12 fatalities, and at least 38,170 affected people. In the West Darfur alone, more than 21,000 affected people were reported. In addition, UN OCHA also reports more than 1,700 destroyed houses and over 7,100 damaged houses.