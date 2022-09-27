Sudan - Floods update (UN OCHA, CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 September 2022)

Sudan continues to be affected by the rainy season which causes floods and flash floods, killing at least 146 people and injuring 122 others, as reported by the UN OCHA late report.
Almost 349,000 people have been affected, while floods destroyed at least 24,860 homes and damaged another 48,250 in 16 of the 18 States of Sudan.
Over 4,800 livestock has been lost and about 5,100 hectares of agricultural land have been affected by floods, hampering food provision in the local communities.
Floods have impacted around 400 schools, affecting the education of about 140,000 children. An additional 241 schools have reportedly been affected and are currently being verified. Earlier this month, the Sudanese Ministry of Education postponed the start of the 2022-2023 academic year in the country until October to allow rehabilitation of damaged schools. Meanwhile, the learning crisis in Sudan is deepening, with the number of out-of-school children doubling compared to the pre-COVID situation, going from 3.5 million to 6.9.
On 27-28 September, light rainfall is forecast over southern Sudan.