Sudan - Floods, update (NOAA-CPC, UN OCHA, National Authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 August 2022)

The humanitarian impact is increasing following widespread floods triggered by the 2022 rainy season that is impacting several States of Sudan.

According to the latest data from UN OCHA and Sudan's National Civil Defence Council, 89 people have died, 30 have been injured and almost 200,000 affected across 15 out of the 18 States of Sudan. In addition, more than 12,700 houses have been destroyed and over 29,000 damaged.