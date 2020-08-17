Sudan
Sudan - Floods update (NOAA-CPC, UN OCHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 August 2020)
- Torrential rain continues to affect 17 of the 18 States in Sudan since late June, causing floods and flash floods.
- According to media reports, at least 65 people have died and more than 44,400 houses have been damaged or destroyed as a result of the floods. More than 185,000 people are affected according to UN OCHA, 14 schools are damaged and 1,600 water sources have been contaminated or damaged.
- National authorities and humanitarian partners are responding to the impact of the floods.
- Moderate to heavy rain is forecast over central, central-western, central-eastern and southern states over the next 24 hours.