Sudan
Sudan - Floods, update ( NOAA-CPC, UN OCHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 September 2022)
View original
- Heavy rainfall has been affecting most States of the country since the beginning of the rainy season, causing widespread floods that resulted in casualties and damage.
- According to media, more than 100 people have died, while UN OCHA reports almost 265,000 affected people, and approximately 56,000 damaged or destroyed houses.
- Humanitarian organisations continue to provide emergency assistance to the affected populations.
- On 2-3 September, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over most parts of southern Sudan.