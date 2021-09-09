Skip to main content
Sudan
+ 1 more
Sudan - Floods, update (NOAA-CPC, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 September 2021)
- On 4-6 September widespread floods occurred in 53 villages of southeastern White Nile State resulting in an increasing number of casualties.
- According to UN OCHA, more than 61,000 people have been affected, including 35,000 South Sudanese refugees in Alganaa area.
- Moderate rain is expected over most parts of southern Sudan including the affected State.
