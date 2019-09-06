Sudan - Floods Update (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 September 2019)

Heavy rain has continued to cause flash flooding across 16 out of 18 states in Sudan, resulting in 78 casualties across the country. So far an estimated 346,300 people have been affected by these floods, with more than 41,000 homes destroyed and almost 28,000 damaged.

The majority of people affected require emergency shelter and non-food items (ES/NFIs), water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services, food, health, vector control and draining of stagnant water as the risk of water-borne disease outbreaks is high. Various government authorities and humanitarian partners are currently responding to needs.

The European Commission is providing support to affected populations with the provision of shelter and NFIs as well as WASH activities through several DG ECHO partners.