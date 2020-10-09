Sudan
Sudan - Floods update (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, WHO, FAO, Reliefweb, ERSAD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 October 2020)
- Sudan's worst floods in 30 years have seriously affected North Darfur, Khartoum, Al Gezira, Sennar, and West Darfur States, leading to the announcement of a three-month state of emergency in early September.
- UN OCHA, WHO, and FAO report 155 fatalities, over 875,000 affected people (at least 150,000 of them refugees and internally displaced people), around 82,500 completely destroyed houses, nearly 92,600 damaged houses, thousands of damaged health facilities and over 560 damaged schools.
- On 11 September, the Government of Sudan requested assistance through the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM), for water, sanitation and hygiene, shelter and health items. Spain, France and Italy offered assistance, and all items have already arrived in country.
- Over the next 24 hours,heavy to locally heavy rain is forecast over South Kordufan, West Kordufan, East Darfur, and South Darfur.