Sudan - Floods, update (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, Reliefweb, ERSAD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 September 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting most of the States (16 out of 18) of Sudan since the beginning of the rainy season (mid-June), causing the Nile River and its tributaries to overflow, and leading to flood, and flash floods that resulted in casualties and widespread damage.

UN OCHA reports, as of 12 September, 118 fatalities, around 120 injured people, nearly 286,500 affected people (of which a significant part of refugees and internally displaced people), 16,900 destroyed houses, and 43,800 damaged houses across the affected States. The worst affected States are Gedaref (with nearly 59,000 affected people) and Central Darfur (more than 41,700).