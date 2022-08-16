Sudan - Floods update (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, NOAA-CPC, SUNA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 August 2022)

Floods and flash floods continue to impact various states in Sudan resulting in an increasing number of casualties and damage.
According to the authorities and humanitarian organisations, as of 15 August, 52 people have died, more than 8,900 houses have been destroyed and another 20,600 damaged in 12 states. About 136,000 people have been affected since May 2022.
The floods have also affected 238 health facilities, more than 1,500 water sources and damaged or washed away 1,500 latrines.
Compared to the same period of 2021, the number of affected people and localities this year has doubled, but the water levels along the five major stations on the Nile remain below the alert level for now.