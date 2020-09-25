Sudan - Floods update (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 September)

Heavy rain continues to affect most of the country since the beginning of the rainy season, causing widespread floods, triggering landslides and leading to an increasing number of casualties and damage. The hardest-hit States are North Darfur, Khartoum, West Darfur, Gedaref, Sennar, River Nile and Sennar.

According to the last report of UN OCHA, more than 120 people have died, almost 830,000 (out of which more than 480,000 are children) have been affected. Approximately 166,000 houses have been destroyed or damaged, as well as 420 schools. National authorities and humanitarian partners are providing help for those affected, over 400,000 people have been already assisted.

On 11 September, the European Union announced EUR 4.1 million in humanitarian funding to respond to the flood situation in East Africa, with EUR 1 million allocated to Sudan.

For the next 24 hours, moderate rain is expected over the southern States.

Following the request for assistance received on 11 September, France, Italy and Spain have offered in-kind assistance to Sudan through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The Spanish and Italian assistance had already arrived, and the French one is on its way to Sudan.