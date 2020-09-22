Sudan
Sudan - Floods update (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 September)
- Since the beginning of the rainy season in July, flooding across Sudan has caused over 120 fatalities, as reported by UN OCHA's Press Release.
- At least 111,000 houses were either destroyed or severely damaged by floodwater and the number of people critically affected exceeds 770,000. Nearly 16,000 latrines were destroyed and the collapse of the Bout Dam hinders access to water to more than 100,000 people in Blue Nile State, but all 18 States of the country have been affected.
- There is a need for food, shelter, hygiene and sanitation items to assist those affected. Two weeks ago, the Government declared a State of Emergency in the country due to the unprecedented flooding.
- Light to locally moderate rain is forecast over southern Sudan on 22-23 September.
- EUCPM Member States - France, Italy and Spain - have made offers of in-kind support to Sudan. The Spanish assistance arrived on 22 September to Sudan.