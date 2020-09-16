Sudan - Floods update (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, ERSAD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 September)

Since mid July, heavy rain and widespread floods continue to affect most of the country, leading to an increasing number of casualties and damage.

According to media, at least 114 people have died. UN OCHA reports 650,000 affected and/or displaced people, 110,000 destroyed or damaged houses and 1,700 ha of flooded crop.

On 5 September 2020, the Government of Sudan declared a state of emergency and on 11 September made a request for assistance to activate the UPCM in response to the flooding.

In the meanwhile, national authorities and humanitarian partners are providing help for 200,000 of those affected people.