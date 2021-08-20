Sudan
Sudan - Floods, update (DG ECHO, NOAA-CPC, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 August 2021)
- The number of casualties is increasing following widespread floods that have been affecting 12 out of the 18 States of Sudan since late July. The worst hit States are River Nile, Gedaref, Northern, West Darfur, South Darfur and Khartoum.
- According to UN OCHA, 60,000 people have been affected, 3,840 houses destroyed, 8,160 damaged, and an unconfirmed number of public infrastructures and farmland were hit by by the event. Further assessments are ongoing.
- Humanitarian partners are providing assistance to those most affected.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate rain is forecast over the southern States of Sudan.