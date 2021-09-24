Sudan
Sudan - Floods (UN OCHA, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 September 2021)
- Since the beginning of the rainy season in the second half of July, heavy rainfall and related floods have been affecting over 303,000 people in 14 States across Sudan and displaced at least 65,000 people in the south of country.
- Flooding has caused widespread damage, including about 14,800 destroyed and over 45,300 damaged homes. Part of the affected population is being assisted with food and non-food items.
- In Blue Nile, River Nile and West Kordofan states, affected people are yet to receive shelter and non food items assistance and in Khartoum, Northern, Sennar and West Kordofan affected people are in need of urgent food and WASH assistance.
- Limited remaining stocks of relief supplies and access constraints due to floodwaters and security challenges are also impacting the timely delivery of humanitarian assistance in some of the affected States.
- Moderate to heavy rain is forecast over southern and south-eastern Sudan on 24-26 September.