Sudan - Floods (UN OCHA, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 August 2020)

Heavy rain has affected parts of the country over the past week, with Khartoum, Blue Nile, River Nile, ElGezira, West Kordofan and South Darfur states most affected.

According to UN OCHA, 6 people died in El Gezira State after a violent storm on 28 July. 4,550 people are affected in Blue Nile State and approximately 1,300 houses have been damaged or destroyed across Khartoum, Blue Nile and River Nile. The collapse of the Bout Earth Dam in Blue Nile State will likely compromise access to water for over 84,000 people.