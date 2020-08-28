Sudan - Floods (UN OCHA, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 August 2020)

Since mid-July, flooding has affected several States of Sudan, leading to fatalities and widespread damage. According to the latest UN OCHA report on 27 August, nearly 90 people died, while over 380,000 individuals have been affected by floods occurring across 17 States.

More than 37,000 houses have been destroyed, whilst damage was reported to additional 39,000 houses, 34 schools, and 2,671 health centers.

Flooding waters damaged several roads, hindering relief operations, as some localities are inaccessible. Around 2,000 water sources are contaminated or non-functional and the collapse of the Bout Earth Dam in Blue Nile State, on 29 July, hampers water access for over 100,000 people.

Heavy rainfall is forecast over central and central-western Sudan on 28-29 August.