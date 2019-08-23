Sudan floods: Three drown in South Darfur, homes devastated in White Nile

An 18-month-old infant, an 11-year-old girl, and a 60-year-old woman drowned in Otash camp for the displaced near Nyala in South Darfur. They were washed away by floods that swept through the camp, one of the sheikhs of Otash told Radio Dabanga.

More than 200 houses and latrines were destroyed as well.

The sheikh appealed to the authorities and humanitarian organisations to provide plastic sheets and food for the affected people, who are still living in the open without shelter.

White Nile state

In White Nile state, torrential rains and floods in Umramta and El Salam localities caused the collapse of more than 60,000 homes.

The heavy floods prevented the arrival of support and shelter as many roads in the localities were completely covered in water. The authorities have sent three flights to El Shigeig in Umramta locality in order to rescue affected people.

In North Kordofan, 12 villages in Jabra locality and another in El Rahad locality were affected by floods and rains.