23 Aug 2019

Sudan floods: Three drown in South Darfur, homes devastated in White Nile

Report
from Radio Dabanga
Published on 22 Aug 2019 View Original

An 18-month-old infant, an 11-year-old girl, and a 60-year-old woman drowned in Otash camp for the displaced near Nyala in South Darfur. They were washed away by floods that swept through the camp, one of the sheikhs of Otash told Radio Dabanga.

More than 200 houses and latrines were destroyed as well.

The sheikh appealed to the authorities and humanitarian organisations to provide plastic sheets and food for the affected people, who are still living in the open without shelter.

White Nile state

In White Nile state, torrential rains and floods in Umramta and El Salam localities caused the collapse of more than 60,000 homes.

The heavy floods prevented the arrival of support and shelter as many roads in the localities were completely covered in water. The authorities have sent three flights to El Shigeig in Umramta locality in order to rescue affected people.

In North Kordofan, 12 villages in Jabra locality and another in El Rahad locality were affected by floods and rains.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb fait un pas de plus vers le multilinguisme

Les récents visiteurs du site mobile de ReliefWeb auront remarqué un nouvel outil... Un sélecteur de langue est maintenant disponible dans le coin supérieur droit du site.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.