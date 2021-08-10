Sudan
Sudan - Floods (Sudan Meteorological Authority, UN OCHA, Reliefweb, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 August 2021)
- Heavy rainfall has been affecting most States in Sudan (in particular Gezira, Gedaref, North Kordofan, River Nile, South Darfur, South Kordofan, West Darfur, Sennar, Blue Nile, and White Nile States) since late July, causing the Blue Nile River to overflow and triggering floods and flash floods.
- UN OCHA reports more than 12,200 affected people, over 800 houses destroyed and more than 4,400 houses damaged, one fatality and 3 injured people in West Darfur and 42 injured in Northern State.
- Floodlist reports, 2 fatalities, more than 200 affected families and several damaged buildings (including 3 destroyed government facilities) in Gezira. Over 1,000 buildings (including 15 schools) are damaged or destroyed across Gedaref.
- More heavy rainfall is forecast over south-western and south-eastern States in the coming days.