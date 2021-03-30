Skip to main content
Sudan
Sudan - Floods (Sudan Meteorological Authority, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 March 2021)
- Heavy rain in central Sudan, particularly White Nile State this week, caused river overflow and floods.
- Media report, dozens of evacuated families, more than 60 collapsed houses and widespread damage to large agricultural areas across Jabalayn Administrative Unit.
- Better weather conditions are expected in White Nile State over the next 24 hours.
