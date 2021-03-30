Sudan

Sudan - Floods (Sudan Meteorological Authority, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 March 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • Heavy rain in central Sudan, particularly White Nile State this week, caused river overflow and floods.
  • Media report, dozens of evacuated families, more than 60 collapsed houses and widespread damage to large agricultural areas across Jabalayn Administrative Unit.
  • Better weather conditions are expected in White Nile State over the next 24 hours.

Related Content