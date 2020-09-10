Sudan: Floods Situation Report - As of 22h00, 10 September 2020

This report has been prepared by the Sudan Floods Task Force (FTF) with contributions from the humanitarian sectors.

A planning figure of 750,000 people affected is used. This figure is based on projections and analysis of previous years’ data and forecasts showing that heavy rain will continue to fall across Ethiopia and parts of Sudan causing the Blue Nile water levels to rise another 30cm over the coming three days. Today, assessments by HAC, supported by the FTF and humanitarian community show there are 557,000 people affected.

Situation Overview

Heavy rains and floods affect more people: Torrential rains and flooding are affecting an increasing number of people and causing more destruction across Sudan, according to the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC).

On 8 September, HAC reported that more than 557,000 people were affected in 17 out of Sudan’s 18 states. More than 111,000 houses were either destroyed or damaged. The floods also damaged 1,700 ha of agricultural land, 179 public facilities (schools, health centres, and government offices), and 359 shops and warehouses, and killed 5,500 head of livestock.

The most affected states are Khartoum, North Darfur and Sennar, which account for 43 per cent of all people affected. HAC warned that more flood-related damages are anticipated in the coming few days in River Nile and Northern states.

The most urgent needs are shelter, non-food items, and WASH services. Readiness to respond to health situation as a result of floods and vector borne diseases is urgent. Another plane arrived in Khartoum from UAE with relief supplies. More than 170,000 flood-affected Sudanese people and refugees are receiving non-food supplies in Darfur.

Coordination and Humanitarian Financing

Coordination

The Government of Sudan’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) has overall responsibility for the flood crisis. The international aid community plays a key role in supporting the coordination of the assessment of emergency needs and the response. Several structures operate at both the national and state level to ensure an effective and coordinated response.

A Flood Task Force has been activated. This is chaired by HAC and includes OCHA and humanitarian sector coordinators.

A State flood focal points meeting is chaired by OCHA and includes flood focal points from the 18 states. The focal points support coordination at the state level. The feed into the Flood Task Force and ensure that needs and response information flows in both directions.

There is regular engagement with HAC at both the federal and state level and with the Ministry of Labour and Social Development (MoLSD).

Financing

Sudan Humanitarian Fund

OCHA manages the Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF), a country-based pooled fund to which donors contribute resources to ensure a timely, effective and coordinated response.

$3.2M - half funded emergency shelter and NFIs, health and WASH pipelines that were prepositioned across the country ahead of the floods. The balance supports other humanitarian projects and programs responding to the crisis.

International Organisation for Migration